Lumbee Tribe bids

Godwin farewell

MAXTON — Several people wished outgoing Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin well during a farewell event held this week at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. Housing Complex and all tribal offices closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday for staff members to wish Godwin well and share words of gratitude before the event opened to members of the public at 4 p.m. Godwin is closing the chapter of his second consecutive term as chairman, meaning he was not eligible to seek re-election. Chairman-elect John Lowery will take the oath of office on Jan. 6.

Multiple staff members presented Godwin with various gifts ranging from an honor song performed by Warpaint to items with symbolic meaning such as a hawk feather.

***

Man arrested

on drug charges

RED SPRINGS — A 26-year-old Red Springs man was arrested Monday after an argument inside a local store led to the discovery of drugs in his vehicle.

Isaiah Hardy Locklear was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substance, one felony count of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule IV controlled substance, one felony count of maintain a vehicle, dwelling, place for controlled substance, one felony count of simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed handgun, misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession/manufacture fraudulent ID.

Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $26,000 bond.

***

Police asking

public for help

ST. PAULS — Police here are asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of stealing items from vehicles recently.

Police released footage Tuesday of a man looking into vehicles in the Wilkinson Drive area of St. Pauls. The man is accused of stealing credit cards and a wallet during the incident.

The man is believed to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins from this past Sunday through Tuesday.

***

Proposals now

being accepted

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is currently accepting proposals to provide funding for various programs that serve local delinquent and at-risk youth.

To apply for funding, access this link at https://cp.ncdjjdp.org/CP/. For further questions, JCPC Area Consultant Ronald Tillman can be contacted at 704-603-6833.

The deadline is Jan. 31, 2022.

From Champion Media reports