HAMLET — Richmond Community College’s Board of Trustees approved a bridge program that will allow paramedic training to count toward credits in the Emergency Medical Science associate degree program. The board granted this motion at its monthly meeting on Dec. 14 at the Hamlet Campus.

According to the articulation agreement, students who have completed the paramedic course through RichmondCC’s Workforce & Economic Development division and are listed on the North Carolina Office of EMS Registry and/or the National Emergency Medical Technician Training Registry will receive college credits in the Emergency Medical Science program. This will allow a certified paramedic to come into the program with 45 credits. Completion of the associate degree requires a total of 68 to 69 credits.

“This bridge program will be a benefit to paramedics who have gotten their license and are working but have not yet completed a full two-year degree,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. “The degree will give them more employment opportunities and allow them to advance more competitively in their careers.”

The Trustees also approved of an agreement among the College, Scotland County Commissioners and the South Eastern Regional Airport Authority (SERAA) that would grant RichmondCC property near the Laurinburg/Maxton Airport to house a truck driver training program.

The 2021-2022 State Budget recently passed by the General Assembly includes a $1.5 million allotment for RichmondCC’s truck driver training program. For the past five years, RichmondCC has partnered with Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute to provide truck driver training, but the allotment from the state and this property transfer agreement will allow RichmondCC to have its own truck driver program.

“Our goal was always to have our own program,” said McInnis. “This allocation helps make that a reality, but another need to make this program permanent and regularly operated is space for a driving range and a fenced in place to contain vehicles and trailers.”

The College is currently advertising for an architect to design the improvements needed for the property and is looking to hire someone to manage the program and be the lead instructor. RichmondCC intends to offer the truck driver training program in Scotland County this spring.