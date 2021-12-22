BLET program gifted with donations

LUMBERTON – The Basic Law Enforcement program at Robeson Community College received an array of donations recently from Money Quick Pawn & Guns.

The donated items, valued at $2,000, included a reactive steel combat course target, 100 sets of firing range ear and eye protection and 1,000 firing range targets.

The donation was accepted this past Friday by Rudy T. Locklear, director of the BLET and criminal justice programs at RCC.

“Thank you for allowing us to provide these items in support of the program,” said Ethan Hardison, of Money Quick Pawn & Guns. “We feel strongly about providing the best equipment possible to cadets to aid in their training. We feel confident these items will increase the capabilities of your students.”

The donated items will be used during training exercises and labs, which provide real life scenarios for students enrolled in the BLET program.

***

City to use grant for hurricane repairs

LUMBERTON — A Community Development Block Grant-Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) request by the City of Lumberton was one of 21 CDBG-NR grants awarded by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the department has announced.

Grant funds will pay for the reconstruction of four homes that were damaged in Hurricane Florence in 2018; this was mentioned during an Oct. 6 City Council meeting and confirmed by City Manager Wayne Horne Thursday. Council authorized the city’s application during that October meeting before the grant was approved and announced last week.

The number of homes chosen was four due to the cost involved, Jones said; an alternate was included in the application in the event costs drop and they are able to also service a fifth home. The four homes chosen are on East Eighth, East 11th, Orange and North Seneca streets, Jones said; the alternate is on Starlight Drive.

A previous CDBG-NR grant, also for $750,000, which helped to rehabilitate four homes and reconstruct three damaged after Hurricane Matthew in 2016, recently concluded; a public hearing in a Nov. 3 City Council meeting closed out that process.

***

Two suspects charged following drug search

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department Narcotics Division executed a search warrant of a residence on Mill Street in Rockingham Tuesday morning.

John Kelsey Watkins, 44, and Kim Lamont Harris, 51, were at the home at the time of the search warrant.

Both suspects are being charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule II substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one misdemeanor count each of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the RPD said in a press release.

“Both guys have an extensive criminal history,” said Detective Clint Neeley in a text.

***

Law enforcement spreads holiday cheer

LUMBERTON — Some local law enforcement agencies worked recently to put smiles on the faces of needy children across the county by providing them with toys ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Maxton police provided toys Monday for about 100 children, which exceeded the department’s goal of serving 60 children through its toy collection drive, according to Maxton Chief of Police Na’Shayla Nelson.

“Our Christmas toy distribution was a huge success!” Nelson said.

Some toys were delivered Monday to homes while some children shopped for toys at the police department, she said.

Police also gave out toys to children in local daycares like Kids Campus and Princess Child Daycare, Nelson said.

Also on Monday, Santa Claus made a special stop at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to visit children and take photos during the annual Christmas event.

About 70 children were served during the event, which sought to assist families affected by cancer or children of murdered parents or guardians, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The $6,000 raised from the Sheriff’s Office’s No Shave November event was put towards funding the effort, Wilkins said.

From Champion Media reports