Break-in

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 9 reported to the police department on Tuesday that entry to the store was made through the air-conditioning ductwork. The suspect then stole assorted lottery tickets, cigarettes and candy.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had stolen their 2000 Silverado truck and knocked down a fence while stealing the vehicle.

Fraud

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Seventh Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons attempted to use their information to open a Captial One account.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Bryan Locklear, 31, of Pembroke was arrested Tuesday on warrants for misdemeanor larceny and trespassing. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Christopher Locklear, 42, of Tatum, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday on warrants for possession of controlled substances on jail premises. He was given a $20,000 bond.