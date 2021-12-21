Relay event raises $1,000

LAURINBURG — The inaugural Relay Reindeer Run & Santa Chase on Saturday morning raised $1,000 and drew a big crowd.

Scotland County’s Relay for Life hosted the race and organizer Stewart Thomas said there were a lot of 5K runners at the event.

The top four finishers in the 5K Reindeer Run were:

— First place: Marcus Conroy

— Second place: Justin Walters

— Third place: Kyle Waycoff

— Fourth place: Jay Todd

“We definitely have plans to have it again next year … it was a great first-year event,” Thomas said.

The money raised at Saturday’s event will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Thomas said he was thankful for the community support and wanted to remind everyone that Relay For Life will host a kick-off celebration on Jan. 10 at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church fellowship hall.

The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer, according to the group’s website. “Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up – virtually or in person – to make a difference.”

Relay For Life was started in 1985 by Washington state Dr. Gordon “Gordy” Klatt. According to the group’s website, “Gordy spent a grueling 24 hours circling the track at the University of Puget Sound. Friends, family, and patients watched and supported him as he walked and ran more than 83.6 miles and raised $27,000 through pledges to help save lives from cancer. As he circled the track, he thought of how he could get others to take part. He envisioned having teams participate in a 24-hour fundraising event. The next year, 19 teams were part of the first Relay For Life event at the historical Stadium Bowl and raised $33,000.”

