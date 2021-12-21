BENNETTSVILLE. S.C. — Once again, the Scotland High basketball alumni will face off against the alumni of Marlboro County High, this time at the Dawg Pound in Bennettsville.

Two games will be played on Friday with the women’s game tipping off at noon and the men’s game starting at 1 p.m.

The event will feature a live DJ and a performance by the TNT Elite All-Stars.

Tickets will go on sale Sunday and will cost $7 for adults, $3 for children 10 years of age and under. There will also be 50 court-side seats available for $20 that will come with a meal from the concession stand.

For information on the games and tickets, call Michael Dease at 843-862-4545 or Zaye Bines at 910-308-0238.

The doors will open on Christmas Eve at 11:30 a.m.