Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

Through Dec. 26

— Total Women Outreach Ministry is holding its Coats for Children (new) Drive. Coats can be brought to the facility at 116 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon or call 910-318-6748 for pickup.

Dec. 25

CHRISTMAS

— Starting at noon, Laurinburg City Councilman James Garby will be serving dinners at Nic’s Pic Kwik on North Main Street. The meals are free and everyone is invited. Masks are not required to attend the dinner, but social distancing will be practiced

Dec. 29

— St. David’s Episcopal Chucrh, 506 Azure Court in Laurinburg, will host a Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. For less waiting, please make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. Please help.

Jan. 1

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.

CLOSINGS

Following are the closings around Scotland County for the Christmas holiday:

— All county offices will be closed on Thursday, Friday and Monday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement, medical and a few others will be on hand.

— All city offices will be closed on Friday and Monday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement and a few others will be on hand.

— Public Works will be closed Friday and Monday. Those who get their trash picked up on Monday, it will be picked up on Tuesday.

— Scotland County Memorial Library will close Wednesday at 5 p.m. and reopen on Jan. 3.

— The American Legion Vaccine and Testing Site will be closed Friday.

— The U.S. Post Office will be closed Saturday and there will be no home or business delivery.

— There will be no federal, state, county or local courts open Thursday, Friday or Monday.

— All schools in Scotland County will be closed until Jan. 3.

— The Laurinburg Exchange office will be closed on Friday and reopen on Monday at 8:30 a.m.