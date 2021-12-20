Garbys will serve a Merry Christmas Dinner

LAURINBURG — City Councilman James Garby knows how supportive the Laurinburg community can be. When he and his wife brought their Italian ice truck out, people flocked to them for the sweet treats.

This Christmas, Garby is giving back with a free Christmas dinner.

“My wife and I were talking and we decided that we wanted to give back. It was something that was put on our hearts,” he said.

Starting at noon on Christmas Day, Garby will be serving dinners at Nic’s Pic Kwik on North Main Street. The meals are free and everyone is invited.

“I got 11 hams, eight pans of dressing, macaroni and cheese, there’ll be sweet potatoes. We’re making a few hundred dinners,” he said.

Garby said he’s going to bring out his food truck early Christmas morning to get the dinner started.

“Over the last two years, with all of the COVID stuff, a lot of people haven’t been doing stuff like this,” he said.

Many groups in town have been providing food boxes for needy families, but there aren’t many groups offering a Christmas dinner.

Garby hopes that anyone who wants a meal will come out Saturday afternoon.

“We have a lot of food,” he said. Garby added, he definitely doesn’t want leftovers.

Masks are not required to attend the dinner, but social distancing will be practiced, Garby said.

