Break-in

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hwy. 74 at mile marker 179 in reference to a vehicle break-in on Friday. The owner of the vehicle told deputies that the vehicle broke down so it was left overnight but when the owner returned the vehicle had been broken into and two pairs of Jordan shoes were taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lee’s Mill Road reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole assorted bed boards, clothing, medication, three cellphone charges, two 55-inch TVs, two push lawnmowers and assorted glass display cases. There was no sign of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ross Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that their vehicle was broken into but they did not have any idea what was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Terrace Circle reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken into their vehicle by forcing entry through the rear passenger door. Nothing was reported missing.

WAGRAM — A resident of Riverton Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone broke into a building and stole a chainsaw, weedeater, leafblower, electric hedge-trimmer, a gas hedge-trimmer and gas cans.

LAURINBURG — Kingdom Church reported to the police department on Sunday that someone broke into the church by forcing their way through the backdoor and stole a speaker, mixer along with two bags of cords.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Shaw Road reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had stolen packages containing women’s clothing from their porch.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had stolen their 2004 Dodge Neon.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Sunday that they sold a pitbull puppy via the CashApp and after the sale the suspect retracted the purchase on the app.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Police officers responded to the Morgan Complex on Saturday after it was reported that toilets, urinals and sinks in both bathrooms were damaged at the park.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tony Malloy, 51, of Hasty Road was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG —Donnie Bethea, 64, of West Cronly Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County for assaut on a female and assault by pointing a gun. He was given a $500 bond.