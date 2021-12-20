Shooting in the county injures three

LAURINBURG — Three people were injured Saturday night after a shooting took place in the county.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:10 p.m. deputies were called out to a house party on Crestline Road after shots were fired.

A 25-year-old male of Bennettsville, South Carolina, a 22-year-old male of McColl, South Carolina, and a 16-year-old from Laurel Hill had each been shot. They were taken to the Scotland Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and one was airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.

Dover added that, at the time, those at the party were talking to law enforcement but there were no leads or suspects as of Monday morning.

If anyone had any information about this incident is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or the Scotland Crimestoppers tipline at 910-266-8146. The tipline is completely anonymous and those who give information that leads to an arrest in a case can receive a cash payout.

