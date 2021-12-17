Thank God for our Prince of Peace

Amy Pye shares this story: “When John’s cold turned into pneumonia, he ended up in the hospital. At the same time, his mother was being treated for cancer a few floors above him. And he felt overwhelmed with worries about her and about his own health.

“Then, on Christmas Eve, when the radio played the carol ‘O Holy Night,’ John was flooded with a deep sense of God’s peace. He listened to the words about it being the night of the dear Savior’s birth: A thrill of hope the weary soul rejoices, for yonder breaks a new and glorious morn!

“In that moment, his worries about himself and his mother vanished.

“There in the hospital, John experienced the PEACE that passes all understanding as he pondered the birth of Jesus. This encounter with God strengthened his faith and sense of gratitude as he lay in that sterile room away from his family at Christmas.”

And isn’t it amazing, the tranquility of mind that comes as we in this Christmas season are reminded that the “Prince of Peace” came into the world to bring peace to humankind; not peace in the world, but peace in the heart of man. It is this that reminds all of us how important this Christmas holiday is. I mean the appreciation of the Bible fact that he came to give us all PEACE; the title “Prince of Peace” is not just a name (Isa. 9:6b); there is a meaning behind that name; and if he had not been born, none of us, and I mean none of us could have peace this morning; see, all we have to do this morning, is come to the realization of the fact that because he came and because he lives, we don’t have to worry about anything; and I hope when this is said and done, we all will enjoy the serenity of mind that belong to us by virtue of our relationship with baby Jesus.

Hear me today, community, when I say “PEACE” belong to you; that’s your spiritual birthright; that’s the real meaning of why he came; see, the real meaning of this holiday has been watered down by the commercialism of Christmas, until the true meaning is lost; to the world this holiday means egg nog, holiday cookies, online shopping, in store shopping; Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and “Silver Bells, it Christmas time in the city.”

To some it’s party time — alcohol; to others it’s family, the giving and receiving of presents; community all of this is not bad; for the holidays is about family; we are Christmas buffs at our home; come to our house or ride in our car and you will hear Christmas music 24/7; we engage fully in this season of seasons; but we know the true meaning and we exalt the Christ of Christmas.

And then friends, we understand today that there are families going through their first holidays without loved ones that they lost this year; for them it can be a lonely time; we stand with you; his peace belongs to you this morning. I say again, so many people don’t have peace this morning.

Some Christians don’t have it, and they ought to; their blood pressure is up; they have migraine headaches; they are stressed, disturbed, worried, frightened and some are at their wits end; and they sure enough don’t have any joy; there are some believers that are lifeless; they are breathing and that’s all; their PEACE is gone.

In this season of Christmas there are people whose minds are pulled in two different directions at the same time; and is shouldn’t be; oh how I wish other folk in the hospital like John the aforementioned, disturbed in mind because of some surgery they must have; or because they have been diagnosed with a terrible disease; folk who are overwhelmed with worry and concern would turn to Jesus this Christmas season and receive the gift of peace; friends this morning, hear me when I say that PEACE is a gift … from God!

God wants his children to have PEACE; an undisturbed state of mind; I know, that with everything going on that this seem like an impossible thing to do; but my friends, pause for moment, count to ten and re-group; what is Christmas all about? What is the purpose of the Christ child known as the Prince of Peace coming into a dark sinful world? The angel Gabriel said that he was born to save us (Luke 2:11), but the heavenly host answering the question said “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth PEACE (Luke 2:14)” …. that’s it right there … to give to mankind PEACE.

Community, I don’t care whatever else we may have; we can be rich, have prestige, education, have people all around us and our name is in the “Who’s who” … we can shout hallelujah, drive the finest cars and have a swimming pool in the back yard; but if we don’t have PEACE within, we don’t have anything!

The Bible says, “For unto us a child is born, and unto us is a son is given (Isa. 9”6b)” … that’s why he came; Hark the herald angels did sing; glory to the newborn king; PEACE on earth and mercy mild; God and sinners reconciled.”

Community friends, don’t let nothing, or nobody take your peace of mind. That’s our spiritual birthright. That little baby born in Bethlehem is our peace. And it is his peace that keeps the hearts and minds of his people.

Thank our God for the Prince of Peace.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.