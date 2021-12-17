Woman hit,

killed by truck

LAURINBURG — A Maxton woman died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on N.C. 71 just north of Maxton town limits, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded about 7 a.m. to the scene near County Line Store in Scotland County. The road was blocked until about 8:30 a.m.

Shelly Romero, 50, of Maxton, was struck by a Waste Management dump truck traveling south on N.C. 71. Romero had reportedly walked into the roadway before the crash.

Romero was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck was operated by 31-year-old Laurinburg resident Allen Cobb, who did not sustain injuries in the crash. No charges had been filed in the case as of Wednesday afternoon.

***

Traffic signal

repair underway

LUMBERTON — North Carolina Department of Transportation crews were out repairing a signal pole Thursday by the ATEX store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive following a hit-and-run crash.

A tractor-trailer struck the pole Thursday, but didn’t stop. No injuries were reported and no further description of the vehicle was available.

Crews could be seen just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Page Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive repairing the pole, as a line that held the stop lights dangled in the air by the roadway in front of the store.

***

Council members

are sworn in

HAMLET — The Hamlet City Council has officially secured another term with the same faces representing the city.

Mayor Bill Bayless, Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen, and Councilman Eddie Martin each ran unopposed in the November 2021 election and were sworn in Tuesday evening.

“We didn’t have any opposition, maybe that’s a good thing — maybe nobody wanted this job, I don’t know,” Martin joked. “Either way, I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Hamlet for another term.”

***

Groups showing

teens right path

HOFFMAN — Two programs are seeking to keep young people away from a culture of drugs and violence by providing a positive educational outlet.

Leaders from the Young Entrepreneurial Agricultural Project and Reaching Our Children In Need of CHOICES visited the Hoffman Town Council to present their programs to the community and ask for assistance in identifying potential youth who could benefit.

YEAP is an opportunity for youth to learn independently how to produce their own plants in a supportive environment. In the process, they will receive a hands-on education in biology, economics and management, and avoiding pathways to violence or drugs.

From Champion Media reports