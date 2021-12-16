UNCP earns green light rating for protecting free speech

PEMBROKE – UNC-Pembroke received the highest “green light” rating for free speech, according to a recent survey by a national free speech nonprofit.

The Foundation for Individuals Rights in Education (FIRE) released its Spotlight on Speech Codes 2022, which analyzes the written policies at 481 of the country’s top colleges and universities for their protection of free speech. UNCP was one of only 58 institutions to receive FIRE’s highest “green light” rating.

“UNC-Pembroke remains firm in our commitment to foster an inclusive and engaging environment where ideas are shared freely and respect for others is promoted,” said Travis Bryant, associate vice chancellor for Campus Safety, Emergency Operations and Facilities.

“The exchange of ideas and respect for differences in opinion and belief is essential to a rigorous academic experience for students, faculty and staff.”

A college or university receives a green light rating if FIRE finds that a university’s policies do not seriously threaten campus expression.

FIRE rates schools as red light, yellow light, or green light institutions depending upon the degree to which free speech is curtailed in written policy in several categories, including protest, online speech, harassment and civility.

Of the 481 schools reviewed by FIRE, 89, or 18.5%, received a red light rating. The report shows 327 schools received a yellow light rating (68%), and 58 received a green light rating (12.1%). Seven schools earned a warning rating (1.5%).

Other North Carolina universities earning a green light this year include Appalachian State University, Duke University, East Carolina University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina Central University, N.C. State University, Western Carolina University, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, University of North Carolina at Greensboro and University of North Carolina Wilmington.

For this report, FIRE surveyed publicly available policies at 374 four-year public institutions and 107 of the nation’s most prestigious private institutions.

Public universities like UNC-Pembroke are legally bound by the First Amendment, while private institutions are bound by promises of free speech found in their official policies.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to defending and sustaining the individual rights of students and faculty members at America’s colleges and universities. These rights include freedom of speech, freedom of association, due process, legal equality, religious liberty and sanctity of conscience–the essential qualities of liberty.

Mark Locklear is the public information specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.