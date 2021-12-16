Break-in

LAURINBURG — Grace Unity Church reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into the church through a side door and stole five speakers and multiple microphones.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a city of Laurinburg trashcan was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Wednesday that an Apple iPhone was stolen from them from Walmart.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jerome McLean, 52, of Wagram was arrested Wednesday on warrants for assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear.