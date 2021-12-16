Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Through Dec. 26

— Total Women Outreach Ministry is holding its Coats for Children (new) Drive. Coats can be brought to the facility at 116 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon or call 910-318-6748 for pickup.

Dec. 17

— Downtown Laurinburg will host “Shop Under the Lights” from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring plenty of specials from the downtown shops.

Dec. 18

— There will be a “Light Up the Neighborhood” luminary walk or drive-thru starting at 6 p.m. The route begins at Laurinburg City Hall.

— From noon until there are no more toys left, the NAACP will be at Scotland High School for the 14th annual drive-through Winter Wonderland event. There to be a limited amount of bicycles at the event as well, which will go at a first-come-first-serve basis, and the organization is still accepting donations of toys to give away.

— Relay For Life of Scotland County will hold its first-ever Relay Reindeer Run & Santa Chase starting at 10 a.m. at McDuffie Square in downtown Laurinburg. The event will benefit the American Cancer Society. There will be a 5K run, 5K walk and a 1K walk for all ages. The entry fees will be: $10 for ages 15 and above; $5 for ages 12 to 14; and children ages 11 and under are free with a paying adult. To register, go online to www.relayforlife.org/scotlandnc. Click “donate’ in the upper left corner, SEARCH for Team Reindeer Run then click on Reindeer Run — and enter the entry fee amount. Registration on the day of the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. All registered participants will receive hot chocolate, Christmas cookies and goodie bags. Anyone with questions can call Stewart Thomas at 8910-610-3320.

— Starting at 2 p.m. the Laurinburg Fire Department will be giving Santa and Sparky a tour of Laurinburg in a fire truck. There is no set route but the truck will be driving slowly to wave to children and will have lights and sirens activated so people will hear them before they arrive.

Dec. 21

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25

CHRISTMAS

Dec. 29

— St. David’s Episcopal Chucrh, 506 Azure Court in Laurinburg, will host a Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. For less waiting, please make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. Please help.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.