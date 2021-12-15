Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had broken into their storage unit and stole a 3,500-watt generator.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their residence and stole two 9mm Taurus pistols and an American Tactical .223 rifle totaling $950.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pea Bridge Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone broke the glass on their vehicle to enter it. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Crestline Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone broke the glass on their vehicle to enter it. The suspect stole a .32 caliber pistol that was inside the vehicle.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Main Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that seven tubs of Christmas ornaments, an eight-foot Christmas tree, 25 16-foot lumber boards, assorted floral supplies and a wooden display totaling $9,350 were stolen.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kyle Kendall, 37, of Raeford was arrested Tuesday for felony possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny and first-degree trespassing. He was given a $5,000 bond.