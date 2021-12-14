LAURINBURG — Maybe you’re a last-minute Christmas shopper, maybe the twinkling light of holiday decorations make you happy or maybe you were looking for one more excuse to wear an ugly Christmas sweater.

No matter what holiday mode you’re in, downtown Laurinburg has you covered with the second annual Shop Under The Lights event.

Everything gets started at 5 p.m. Friday and runs until 8 p.m.

“It’s similar to Sip and Shop,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “There will be a Santa downtown, a photo booth, and ugly Christmas sweaters are encouraged.”

Several downtown merchants will have discounts during the event and refreshments will be served.

At Terry’s Boutique, Terry Gallman said expect a discount and a party this Friday. She plans to have wine and punch for customers, a live musician and a lot of sales.

“I’m going to have 25% off and 50% off sales. Crystal Hyatt is planning to be here to showcase some of jewelry,” she said.

And if you come in with an ugly Christmas sweater, Gallman said expect a special gift or discount on a purchase. So, just how ugly will the stylish shopkeeper’s sweater be on Friday?

“It’s not going to be terribly ugly,” she said with a laugh.

Just a few stores down Main Street, Harley Locklear at Weknd Warrior Trade Co. isn’t saying what is ugly Christmas sweater is going to look like, but he will be having expanded sales under the lights.

“We got 15% off all of our hats and we usually only put our hats on sale one time a year and that’s Black Friday. That’s our biggest sale. We also got 15% off Weknd Warrior merchandise, as far as apparel.”

Locklear is also offering a 30% discount on outerwear on other brands in the shop.

This is the first year Weknd Warrior Trade Co. has participated in the event. “Hopefully it’ll be a good turnout.”

Harley Norris of Harley’s Tuxedo & Gifts said shop under the lights last year was a way to get people together who had been away from friends and neighbors because of the pandemic.

“When we got into the holidays, people were looking for a reason to get outof the house. Even if they were masked, they wanted to see friends, they wanted to see neighbors. It was an enormous night of people and everyone was just happy. And with Santa walking around in the middle of them, it made it even happier.”

That feeling is why Norris and other downtown merchants wanted to do it again this year. So after wrapping up downtown’s last Sip and Shop, Norris made a call to the North Pole and the guy in the red suit said he could come.

“My understanding is the Grinch my pop his head up too,” Norris said.

For Friday night, there will be a group of T-shirts at Harley’s for 50% off as a part of the 12 Days of Christmas sale the shop is hosting.

