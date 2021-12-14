Pracht talks about career at SHCS

LAURINBURG — Was it CEO Greg Wood? Or was it CFO Matt Pracht?

“There’s been a bit of mistaken identity around the hospital since Greg showed up,” Pracht told the Rotary Club on Tuesday. Now I make sure to start conversations with ‘I’m not Greg, I’m Matt.’”

Pracht said he’s even been asked if he and Wood are cousins.

“I’ve also been asked if I’m Dr. Rush,” he said.

Pracht, who retiring after 33 years with the Scotland Health Care System, told the Rotarians a few stories about his career.

“I had the pleasure since I arrived here to work on several computer conversions,” he said. “At one point, I told them it would be my last … it wasn’t.”

He went on to tell a story or two about what he called “Fight or Flight.”

“Some patients can be difficult to place and work with,” Pracht said. “One day a Code Grey — which is an unruly patient — went out and, as the administrator on call, I responded.

“The patient was violently flailing his arms, knocking over IV poles and everything else,” he continued. “So I did what anyone in the situation would do — I ran out of the room.”

But he added that he turned around and went back because he realized there were nurses who needed his help.

“But I learned that day my first reaction was for flight,” he said.

Under the heading of “Fight or Flight, Part Two,” Pracht told about being in the lobby of the hospital and being beckoned to the front desk by a volunteer.

“She told me the man who was just there had a gun and that he had just gotten on the elevator,” he said. “I asked of she had notified security and she said ‘yes.’ I said good.”

Eventually the man was found and he was carrying a toy gun — one with the orange cap on the end — and he was taking it to his son in the hospital,” Pracht added.

During a Q&A session, Pracht was asked to share some statistics comparing numbers from 33 years ago to now for the hospital. He told the Rotarians that the budget back then was about $30 million, and it is about $150 million now; the hospital system’s assets were between $30 million and $40 million in 1988, and they are about $200 million now.

“We also had a BBB+ rating for many years, but for the past three years it’s been an A-,” he added. “That’s thanks to our affiliation with Atrium and some other fiscal decisions.

“We’ve gone where small hospitals never go,” Pracht said.

