LAURINBURG – The Scotland County Board of Education met for the final time in 2021 on Monday to discuss several issues, including the Summer Bridge program. Superintendent Takeda LeGrand said the district plans to serve one-third of the student population through the program.

But it doesn’t come at a bargain price.

The Summer Bridge program’s purpose is to decrease the gap in learning loss over the summer by addressing the needs of the whole child. Jamie Synan with student support delivered the report to the board.

“The key component of our summer bridge program for the upcoming summer will be the project-based learning, focus on a social-emotional learning component just like we had with summer school last year to make sure we are addressing the social-emotional needs of our students through various activities,” Synan said. “This will be taught explicitly to students weekly.”

The purpose, according to Synan, of social-emotional learning is that students can learn to address situations that they might be in and how to handle their emotions.

“We’re going to provide students with academic enrichment opportunities through partnerships that we have with our local universities and our arts council and 4-H,” she said.

The district is identifying at-risk students for the program so they can participate for summer 2022, which will serve 1,800 students at a cost of $261 per student.

Board Chair Rick Singletary addressed the cost of the program, saying that he wants to make sure “we’re getting the best bang for our bucks and not just throwing money in the wind.”

Singletary said he wants to make sure that someone is monitoring the programs and that “we are getting what we need.”

“We can say we are doing a lot of things, but if it’s not measuring, I think the pre-and post-assessment should show what we’re doing. We have to make sure we’re getting what we need for our young people, their lives are at stake and our future is entangled with them as well. That’s a lot of money being put out there,” he said.

In other action:

— The board voted to keep Singletary as chairman and Carolyn Banks as vice-chair.

— Belk donated $1,000 to Scotland County Schools following its education sales event.

— School personnel will receive their county retention bonuses this week and qualified employees will receive the state retention bonus in January.

