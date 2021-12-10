NAACP Toy Giveaway set for next week

Pierce

LAURINBURG — For the 14th year, the Scotland County NAACP will be helping those families in need to put presents under the Christmas tree.

On Dec. 18 from noon until there are no more toys left, the NAACP will be at Scotland High School for the drive-through Winter Wonderland event.

“This is our second time doing this as a drive-through,” said NAACP President Herman Tyson. “Because of COVID-19 we are unable to do this event like we had in years past with free hot meals so like last year we will just be doing the drive-through for families to get toys. With everything that has been going on with the pandemic, it’s extremely important for us to continue with this tradition to make sure every child has a gift to open on Christmas.”

Tyson expects there to be a limited amount of bicycles at the event as well, which will go at a first-come-first-serve basis, and the organization is still accepting donations of toys to give away.

“We’ll take any type of toy people want to donate,” Tyson said. “In years past we’ve gotten bicycles, dolls, train sets and giftcards. We have gotten so much support over the years for this event and the need hasn’t stopped so if someone would like to donate we’re encouraging them to contact the NAACP office. Even if you’re unable to bring the items we can try to arrange for them to be picked up before the event.”

The Rev. Garland Pierce has watched the event grow over the past 14 years and is glad that people come out and support every single year.

“I feel like there are some kids who were in this line when we started who probably have their own children now,” Pierce said. “This has always been a wonderful community event and not only do the kids look forward to it but I think the entire community does as well. Each year we have so many people who help us put this event together and many do it year after year and we can’t say enough thanks for what they do.”

For more information contact the NAACP at 910-277-8890 or at [email protected]

