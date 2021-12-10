‘Heroes’ wraps up at $2,750; late donations accepted next week

LAURINBURG — Two big gifts arrived on Friday for the Hometown Heroes for the Holidays project — the final day of contributions — but donations will still be accepted next week.

An anonymous gift of $500 was delivered, and then a $1,000 check from Scotland Christian Academy was received. Those gifts pushed the total to $2,750.

“We appreciate everything folks contributed this year,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. “We will be able to bring a better Christmas to more than 50 area children.”

The Hometown Heroes effort is an annual partnership between The Exchange, ‘Tis the Season, Scotland County Department t of Social Services and First Bank.

Given so far …

— Nor family … $50

— Scotland County Democratic Party … $100

— Anonymous … $15

— Wm. Teddy Currie … $225

— Rodney Hassler … $300

— In memory of David Fuller … $10

— Michael Vinson … $200

— Anonymous … $100

— Carol C. Biggs … $50

— Dennis Peden … $100

— In memory of Karen Hering … $100

— Anonymous … $500

— Scotland Christian Academy … $1,000

Total … $2,750