‘Heroes’ wraps up at $2,750; late donations accepted next week

LAURINBURG — Two big gifts arrived on Friday for the Hometown Heroes for the Holidays project — the final day of contributions — but donations will still be accepted next week.
An anonymous gift of $500 was delivered, and then a $1,000 check from Scotland Christian Academy was received. Those gifts pushed the total to $2,750.
“We appreciate everything folks contributed this year,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. “We will be able to bring a better Christmas to more than 50 area children.”
The Hometown Heroes effort is an annual partnership between The Exchange, ‘Tis the Season, Scotland County Department t of Social Services and First Bank.
Given so far …
— Nor family … $50
— Scotland County Democratic Party … $100
— Anonymous … $15
— Wm. Teddy Currie … $225
— Rodney Hassler … $300
— In memory of David Fuller … $10
— Michael Vinson … $200
— Anonymous … $100
— Carol C. Biggs … $50
— Dennis Peden … $100
— In memory of Karen Hering … $100
— Anonymous … $500
— Scotland Christian Academy … $1,000
Total … $2,750