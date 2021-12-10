Burn ban gets lifted, but drought persists

Laurinburg – The NC Forest Service lifted a ban on all open burning on Wednesday for 67 counties — including Scotland — even though the region remains in a severe drought.

“The rainfall we are seeing across much of the state right now is doing what we need it to do,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Forest fuels are soaking it in, and conditions are improving.”

Randy Wood, Scotland County Extension director, said the recent rains have helped the dry conditions, but there are still issues.

“In terms of a drought buster, we would need multiple rains,” he said.

Wood added that the drought has actually helped farmers with their harvesting.

“All of the crops have been harvested so far, and in terms of harvesting, drought is better than it being too wet,” Wood said.

Wood said wheat is the only crop that’s growing in December and it’s not dying, but current conditions are hurting the crop.

“If we get abnormally dry conditions into March, at that point farmers will start to weigh their odds. This doesn’t appear to be a temporary blip,” he said.

While open burning, which is defined as campfires, firepits, outdoor fireplaces and burn barrels, isn’t banned any longer, Scotland County Ranger Jack Franklin said residents should use caution.

“Make sure you have a clear space around the fire site and water available,” he said. “And never turn your back on it.”

Franklin said many brush and wildfires happen because a gust of wind takes a spark from an open burn and it takes off.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]