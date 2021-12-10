5 UNSOLVED MURDERS

Covington McCoy Locklear Taylor Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange It’s been more than a year since 48-year-old Brian Eugene Gibson and 22-year-old Christian Covington were killed on Biggs Street in Laurinburg. The two cases remain unsolved and, in 2021 just a block over, two people were killed in a home and, one-half mile away, another man was found killed in his vehicle. All cases are currently unsolved.

LAURINBURG — Between September 2020 and October 2021 there have been five unsolved homicides in a six-block radius in Laurinburg, and local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help.

The Laurinburg Police Department has been investigating two homicides on Biggs Street, two homicides on South Pine Street and one homicide on East Covington Street — all three were shootings. Two of the homicides involved the victims being in their vehicles, another was outside and two took place inside a residence.

According to Capt. Chris Young, the detectives are hoping members of the community who might know something will come forward with information that can lead to the arrest of those who have committed these crimes over the past year.

The first one …

On Sept. 3 of 2020, 48-year-old Brian Eugene Gibson of Kinlaw Drive was found in the driver’s seat of his 2007 Nissan Maxima with multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block Biggs Street.

According to Young, officers responded to the scene after a call came in around 9:45 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Gibson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Since the shooting, the investigations by officers have not proven futile and no arrests or leads have panned out in the more than a year since Gibson’s death.

The second one …

Just a block from the location of Gibson’s death, a month later, another homicide occurred taking the life of a 22-year-old man.

On Oct. 9, 2020, Christian Covington of Kinston Street was found behind a vacant residence at the 800 block of Biggs Street. Young stated that in the early morning hours Covington had been walking home from the Washington Park area and after he was not heard from friends went searching for him. Around 2 a.m. law enforcement was called.

“The officer was flagged down on Biggs Street and was directed to where Mr. Covington was which was in the backyard next to the woodline area,” Young said. “Officers attempted life-saving measures until the arrival of EMS, EMS then continued life-saving measures but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Similar to Gibson, despite happening a year ago, officers have been unable to obtain more leads and evidence that could lead to the arrest of whoever might have killed Covington.

The third one …

Just over a year after the deaths of Gibson and Covington, about half a mile away, another man was shot.

“On Oct. 14, 2021, officers responded to shots fired at East Covington Street near Second Street,” Young said. “This was around 10:15 p.m. and located a male, John Fitzgerald McCoy, with multiple gunshot wounds.”

McCoy, who was 49 at the time of his death and lived on South King Street, was found in the driver’s seat of his 2013 Nissan Sentra. Unlike Gibson and Covington, McCoy was still alive on the scene but after being transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries.

The fourth one …

The same month of McCoy’s death, a mother and daughter were shot to death in a home on South Pine Street on Oct. 29. The location of the home was several blocks away from the location of the shooting that killed McCoy and a street over from where Gibson and Covington were killed.

“Officers responded to the 700 block South Pine Street around 10:20 p.m. to a frantic call about a medical emergency,” Young said. “Officers entered the residence and located the first victim, Linda Hatcher Taylor, a 71-year-old female of that residence.”

Taylor had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. In another room in the residence, the second victim was found, 42-year-old Jennifer Gayle Locklear of Highland Road, who was Taylor’s daughter. Locklear was also pronounced dead at the scene and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers were told by the relative who contacted law enforcement that when they had not heard from either of the women, they had come to check on them when they found them unresponsive in the home.

“The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations was contacted and working in conjunction with the Laurinburg Police Department on this investigation,” Young added.

After months without solid leads for the cases Young is hoping that by putting faces and names out into the community again, people will be more willing to come forward especially with Scotland Crimestoppers being active in the county.

With the Crimestoppers tipline, tipsters can receive up to $1,000 if their tip leads to the arrest of those responsible for the crimes.

The tipline is completely anonymous and when callers place the original tip they’re given a specific identification number, similar to a PIN number. That number is used for after an arrest is made, the tipster calls back and uses that number to identify themselves as the original tipster then they’re able to move forward in receiving the money.

“Detectives and resources have spent countless hours on each of these cases and each unsolved is never forgotten,” Young said. “Any information when it’s obtained is investigated and leads are tracked down. We never close on an unsolved … we want to prove or disprove any tip or lead and we’re seeking justice and closure for the victims and families in these cases.”

To leave a tip with Scotland Crimestoppers, call the tipline at 910-266-8146.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]