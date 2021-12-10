We should all be a cheerful giver

We are now in the season of giving.

I say that because giving should be who we are, and giving should be what we do. As children of the most-high God we are called to imitate our heavenly Father the giver of all good things (James 1:17). We are reminded in this Christmas season of God’s love toward us in that he gave; he didn’t give us leftovers; he didn’t give us second best; truly God is the greatest giver in that He gave heaven’s best!

And community, He didn’t stop there. He keeps on giving over and over again!

This season of giving is just what it is; it truly represents the heart of God in giving because the spirit of giving is in the air; if you notice, folk are more giving at this time of year; most people if you notice are not concentrating on receiving themselves but in giving, sometimes to those in need; that’s the heart of God; they give of their resources to help the needy, the poor, the less fortunate or just in good will; it’s the spirit of giving community that comes from heaven; folk are kind this time of the year; they’ll more generous and thoughtful; they reach out more; they will go the extra mile; folk smile more, they’ll lend you a helping hand.

There’s something about the spirit of Christmas that brings out the best in some people; the music, the holiday cheer, the festive atmosphere, the fellowship gatherings of family and food, the giving and exchanging of gifts; and yes, the shopping and spending of money; folk will do you a favor more at this time of the year.

There’s something about this holiday and the birth of Christ that it represents that touches the heart of man; and indeed, this is the closest to heaven that the world outside of Christ will ever experience; sad to say though, some people take advantage of people’s generosity; scammers, scrupulous and devious people, telemarketers, trying to scam people, especially older senior citizens out of their life’s savings; those who choose to steal, rob and take advantage of other people; even at Christmas, the heart of man can be so wicked (Jer. 17:9); but giving is the heart of God.

Jesus Himself said, ”It is more blessed to give than it is to receive (Acts 20:35).” We’ve all heard that; you will find more passages about giving than almost any other word or passage in the scriptures; and there’s a reason for that.

Giving is who God is; this season is proof of that; God gave … He gave freely; He gave from a heart of love; He gave us Jesus, His only begotten … (John 3:16) and Jesus was born on that first Christmas morn … and He GAVE His life for His brothers (John 15:13).

That’s it in a nutshell.

Community, God wants His people to be givers! To share freely with others what we have been blessed with; we are not called to be hoarders, but we are to be His heart to those in need or who are less fortunate than we are; to reflect who He is He wants us to give cheerfully. But we are to give in His name.

Now, today, I want to deal with giving in several ways,

First, when we give we are to do it in secret; show boaters are not popular in the sight of God; Jesus said In Matthew 6:2-4 that “When we give do not sound a trumpet and let everybody know that we are giving” … he said, “don’t let your left hand know what your right hand does.” Jesus said to “do your giving in secret: and your Father who sees your giving in secret himself shall reward your openly.”

Maybe that’s why some Christians are really blessed! But friends, “giving” is the heart of God; let me show you what I mean — when we look in scripture, we can find that the word “Love” is mentioned 714 times in the bible, yet we can find the word “giving” or “Possessions” is mentioned 2,172 times! That’s saying something. It shows how God feels about “giving.”

A person who is stingy, tight fisted, close fisted, close minded don’t represent who God is or understand the blessing in giving; because we do know that some people don’t give anything; they are all about receiving; and then some people just get caught up in the spirit of Christmas giving; they give freely and share with others at Christmas; they get caught up in the moment; and then when Christmas is over they go right back to being stingy, tight, mean, and tight fisted.

But Christians, in this Christmas season we are to reflect the spirit of giving all year long and not just at Christmas time; Jesus said, “Give, and it shall be given unto you: good measure ….” and it still holds true (Luke 6:38). Generous giving means a rich return, for no one can outgive God no matter how hard we try. And then the giving must come from the heart, have the right attitude, and the motive in the heart must be to please God.

And lastly, the Bible says God loves “the cheerful giver (2 Cor. 9:7b).” God doesn’t want us to be “sad” givers or “mad” givers.” The Christmas season is just a reminder of why we should all be cheerful givers, and that’s because God GAVE.

Community, everything that we have, God GAVE it to us; this Christmas season God GAVE to the world His only son; let us all be cheerful givers.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Church.