Reentry program celebrates its partners

LAURINBURG — Scotland County’s reentry program celebrated its community partners Thursday morning, highlighting the success of the program that helps the formerly incarcerated reestablish their lives in society.

Representatives from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Probation Department, NC Works and the Department of Social Services were treated to refreshments and information about how the program is working.

“The Scotland County Reentry program is housed under DSS and our goals are to work with those citizens who are leaving prisons and coming back into society,” said April Snead, director of Scotland County DSS. She added that the program also assists people who are on parole.

This year, Snead said they have taken 100 referrals and helped people find jobs, schooling, housing, and other essential needs.

“Criminal records can become a roadblock to people getting employment, so we work to get local businesses and local employers to work with our clients.”

Robert Macy, the reentry coordinator, said clients of the program have done well in the program. He told the group about a man who had been a part of the program and got a job through one of the partners. He was able to rebuild his life and then move to Arizona to re-establish his relationship with his mother.

Pastor Linda Ross, the chairperson of the Executive Council of the reentry program, said this program is important to the community.

“There is a stigma with the fact that you were already incarcerated, now trying to come back and reestablish your life. Reentry is that bridge that they can cross to come back in,” Ross said. “All the things that would cause them to be successful is in place with reentry. I know a lot of people who have been incarcerated and if they don’t have what’s necessary, then they will find themselves back in that situation again.”

Another important aspect of the program is educating employers about hiring the formerly incarcerated.

“A lot of times those clients that are coming in, they have developed good work habits – that’s what they had to do in prison – a lot of them have skills, so we have to educate the businessman concerning the people that are coming back into society,” Ross said. “There is a wealth of ability in those individuals and they can be a great asset to any of those businesses.”

Andrew Scott, Scotland County chief probation and parole officer, the goal of it all is to reduce recidivism.

“What reentry is doing is more than we can provide on our end and we’re working hand in hand with the reentry program to help them be successful and not violate and essentially stay out of prison,” he said.

To be eligible for the program:

— Current Scotland County resident or at time of adjudication.

— More than 18 years of age

— Volunteer to participate

— Criminal Justice Involvement. Currently or previously incarcerated (county, state, or federal) or under community supervision (probation, parole or incarcerated).

