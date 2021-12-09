New business wants to give back

LAURINBURG — Former empty shops are beginning to get some new life in downtown Laurinburg.

From Lisa Grooms opening “A Little Old-Fashioned Bakery and Catering” on East Church Street in October to Jessica Reed-Hill working on her South Main Street storefront for the Sugar Hill Kakery to open in 2022, new businesses are coming to Laurinburg.

In late November, Michael and Malerie Gholson opened SerenityStorm at 126 S. Main St. The shop offers everything from clothing to candles to photography to home goods, making it a great stop for anyone looking for gifts this holiday season.

“I’ve been doing things like this since I was in high school and my plans were to go to college and let this be a side job — but it didn’t happen like that,” Malerie said. “So we decided to open the boutique because we were running out of room at home and he does photography, so we wanted to have a studio for that.”

Malerie, who is a Scotland County native, and Michael, a transplant from Virginia, are excited to be able to not only work in the community but also give back.

“We don’t want to be just a store that sells products to people but also have experiences with people,” Michael said. “We do free coffee and hot chocolate and we’re going to do that year-round. So we wanted to make this store very homey for people to come in and sit and talk. We also want to use it like a ministry almost, we have a strong faith in God so we have our doors open for anyone who wants to come in for prayer or if they have an issue they want to talk about.”

Other plans from the two include some events where children can make various items, with the money from those events going back into the community.

“I like that I get to be able to make an impact here,” Malerie said. “We opened just before Thanksgiving and we’ve been a part of several downtown events already. Christmas on Main was huge, we had so many people in here and we had so many people in for the Sip and Shop, it’s been incredible.”

Michael shared that since opening the store the two have been welcomed into the downtown community not just by shoppers but by other shop owners and city officials.

“Harley (Norris) has been great about keeping us in the loop and different programs and activities,” Michael said. “Daniel (Walters) at the city has also been awesome with helping us out.”

SerenityStorm is open Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a photography session contact 910-501-8321 or send a message via Facebook.

Stay up-to-date with the store by following its Facebook page at SerenityStorm.

