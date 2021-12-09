Ferguson elected to PRPD board

DAVIDSON — Laurinburg native Tamberly Ferguson has been announced as one of four new board members of the Public Radio Program Directors Association directors.

Ferguson, who is currently the director of digital media and strategy for Davidson College’s classical WDAV, joins Nick Yee from Hawai’i Public Radio News, Jenell Walton the vice president of content for Cincinnati Public Radio and Elise Pepper the executive director for Marfa Public Radio news.

PRPD began in 1987 by a group of public radio directors seeking to create a nationwide network and provide support and knowledge to fellow program directors, according to its website. Today there re over 200 members that represent over 800 public media outlets. It’s a membership organization that advocates for high-quality programming and provides resources for public media program directors.

Ferguson’s term along with the others will begin on Jan. 1.

Ferguson joined WDAV in 2012 and has since collaborated to develop a book highlighting diverse composers and artists in classical music as well as over seeing the production of several podcasts that explore the classical genre.

“Tamberly seeks to raise awareness of the importance of diversity, equality and inclusion in public media as a committee member for Public Media for All and she served as a volunteer on PRPD’s Knowledge Committee to help plan the 2021 PRPD Conference ‘Redefining Public Media,’” a statement about the new PRPD members said.