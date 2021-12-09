LREMC awards $28,000 to area teachers

PEMBROKE — Lumbee River EMC awarded over $28,000 to 17 teachers in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson, and Scotland counties through the Bright Ideas education grants program for their inventive classroom projects. LREMC held a luncheon recognizing the recipients on Wednesday at the LREMC headquarters in Pembroke.

Three teachers in Scotland County earned awards.

“As a local, community-focused cooperative organization, Lumbee River EMC is committed to building a brighter future for our region,” said Walter White, LREMC vice-preasident of corporate services. “We’re proud to continue our long history of supporting educators and the students who will become our future leaders through Bright Ideas grants.”

LREMC annually awards these grants for projects that improve classroom instruction and utilize innovative teaching methods. Teachers from various disciplines submit projects for consideration. Projects must provide ongoing benefits to students, achieve clearly defined goals and learning objectives, use innovative and creative teaching methods, and have measurable results evaluated upon completion.

Those awarded included:

— Judy Arrington, Red Springs Middle

— Sylvia Beckham, Seventy-First Classical Middle

— Kim Brown, Sycamore Lane Elementary

— Tiffany Dial, Hoke County High

— Mazie Gibson, Magnolia Elementary

— Sylvia Ann Locklear, Prospect Elementary

— Melodi Lowery, Purnell Swett High

— Elizabeth Lytch, Piney Grove Elementary

— Kathy McCoin, Purnell Swett High

— Catherine K. Pinkston, Wagram Primary

— Donna Pope, John Griffin Middle

— Mary Potter, Seventy-First Classical Middle

— Kristy Sartain, Hoke County High

— Tiffany Spencer, Spring Hill Middle

— Myrna Strickland, CIS Academy

— Shirley Townsend, Red Springs High

— Kim Weingarten, C Wayne Collier Elementary

Applications are accepted by LREMC each year from April through September. Winning proposals are selected in a blind evaluation process by an independent panel of judges. The application process will reopen for interested teachers in April 2022.