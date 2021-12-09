Unanimous vote by LGC removes East Laurinburg charter

RALEIGH — The town of East Laurinburg will cease to exist as an incorporated municipality after June 30, 2022.

That decision came Tuesday with a unanimous vote by the Local Government Commission, It is the first time in history the LGC exercised new statutory power to revoke charters of local governments that are in fiscal distress and unable to sustain operations.

Initially, the General Assembly was to decide East Laurinburg’s fate but had not put that issue on its agenda. Under state law, the General Assembly could veto the LGC’s decision.

“It is with deep regret that we must take this action, which we tried to avoid for many years by offering every assistance possible to East Laurinburg to correct numerous financial, budgetary and operational deficiencies,” said State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who chairs the LGC, in a press release. “In the end, they did not fully avail themselves of our staff’s expertise or demonstrate the resolve to make the tough choices that were necessary to be a viable municipal government.”

The resolution stated, in part, the LGC “determined … that the city’s financial affairs are not sufficiently stable to continue operations” and that “it is in the best interest of the city and state to transfer the assets, liabilities and other obligations of the town to local government partner(s) and hereby dissolves the town of East Laurinburg” pursuant to Senate Bill 314. That legislation was signed into law by the governor on Aug. 30 and expanded the LGC’s power to repeal local government charters.

The treasurer said maintaining taxpayers’ confidence that their elected leaders are serving as good stewards of their money is of paramount importance. That public trust has been tarnished by ineffective governance, lack of transparency and little accountability.

“I’ve been a motorcycle mechanic figuring out repair solutions for most of my life,” Folwell said. “But I have no tools in my tool kit to fix the problems in East Laurinburg.”

Since 2017, East Laurinburg failed to file required annual audits or to establish and maintain a proper accounting system needed to track finances and operate under a balanced budget ordinance. A state audit found apparent embezzlement by a former town finance officer whose mother, a Town Council member, co-signed illicit checks. In the recent election the mayor, Gail Chavis, and all three Town Council members — Judy Huggins, Terry Godwin and Glenda Locklear — were write-in candidates. Only one candidate had filed to run for office.

The LGC voted in November to impound the town’s books and assume full control of its finances due to major bookkeeping, banking and auditing deficiencies.

Although East Laurinburg provides no essential services to its citizens, it does operate streetlights and administers a contract for trash pickup. The LGC is in discussions with Scotland County officials to assume control of these services.

The town was first incorporated in 1903 as Scotland Village after timber cottages sprang up in the area. It was renamed East Laurinburg and its charter was amended in 1909. It was once a thriving textile town.

“East Laurinburg will retain its character, charm, sense of history and community pride whether it is incorporated or not,” Folwell said. “Many such vibrant, unincorporated communities exist throughout the state.”

