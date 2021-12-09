All candidate filings for March 2022 elections suspended

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday pushed back the March 2022 election primaries for legislative, congressional and judicial seats to give state courts time to review lawsuits claiming the Republican-controlled legislature illegally gerrymandered some districts.

The order includes the rescheduled municipal elections as well. In Scotland County, that affects the city of Laurinburg elections.

The decision by the state Supreme Court comes after a state Court of Appeals panel initially blocked filing for legislative and congressional candidates on Monday, only to have the decision reversed when the full 15-member intermediate appeals court was asked to weigh in on the matter. Filing began Tuesday for those races instead.

Wednesday’s order suspends all candidate filing in the state until the litigation is resolved and delays the March 8 primary for two months. The Supreme Court says three trial judges hearing a pair of lawsuits must rule by Jan. 11. The ruling will then likely be appealed.

The delay is being granted “in light of the great public interest” in the matter and “the need for urgency in reaching a final resolution … at the earliest possible opportunity,” the order reads.

According to Scotland County Board of Elections Director Dell Parker, the March 8, 2022, primary has been moved to May 17, 2022.

Parker added that, for candidates who have already filed, they “will be deemed to have filed for the same office” in the May 2022 primary, subject to their ability to withdraw in the new filing period (once that period is established), and subject to any court rulings that would impact that candidate’s eligibility.

Those who have already filed for office were:

— Bo Frizzell for county commissioner in Springhill Township

— Garland Pierce for NC House of Representatives District 48

— Phillip Gregory for Board of Education at-large

— Carol McCall for county commissioner in Stewartsville Township

— Mary Evans for Laurinburg City Council District 1

— Drew Williamson for Laurinburg City Council District 2

— Donald Anderson Jr. for Laurinburg City Council District 2

— Ralph Kersey for Sheriff

— Tim Ivey for county commissioner Stewartsville Township

— Scott Sellers for clerk of Superior Court

The Associated Press contributed to this story.