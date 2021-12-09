Officials host grand opening of the county’s administration center

LUMBERTON — “I know he is smiling down from heaven to see this beautiful facility and the revitalization.”

Those were the words used Wednesday at the grand opening of the Robeson County Administration Center by Lyl MacLean Clinard, referring to her father, the late Hector MacLean.

The building was formerly National Bank founded by Hector’s father, which MacLean led as president. He also served as CEO when the bank changed its name to Southern National Bank. After he retired, it merged with BB&T. The MacLean family later gave the building to the county, and and county government paid $615,000 for the parking lot.

Clinard described the building as magnificent and wonderful.

The more than 60,000 square-foot building was remodeled to serve as a central point for several county departments and free up space in the county courthouse for judicial operations to expand, according to Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue. The deadline was delayed because of weather and asbestos. County employees moved in during May 2020. However, the grand opening ceremony was delayed because of COVID-19.

***

Burn ban lifted in 67 counties of North Carolina

RALEIGH — The N.C. Forest Service lifted a ban on all open burning effective at noon Wednesday for Scotland and 66 other counties also under the burn ban.

The ban was lifted for the following counties in North Carolina: Anson, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Camden, Carteret, Catawba, Chatham, Cherokee, Chowan, Clay, Cleveland, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gaston, Gates, Graham, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Iredell, Jackson, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Lincoln, Macon, Martin, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Swain, Tyrell, Union, Wake, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.

The ban, which went into effect Nov. 29 because of hazardous forest fire conditions, remains in place for the additional 33 North Carolina counties.

***

City to request removal from list of governments with financial concerns

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham City Council will consider sending a letter to the NC Local Government Commission asking to be removed from the Commission’s Unit Assistance List (UAL).

Rockingham, along with all five other municipalities in Richmond County, was placed on the UAL in May of 2020. Their addition to the UAL was a direct result of the county switching to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method, which caused each municipality to lose large portions of their annual sales tax revenue. Local governments are added to the UAL based on concerns over fiscal management, and it used to help the Commission’s staff direct their resources to focus on the communities in the most need of fiscal guidance.

Placement on the UAL can impact a government’s credit rating and its ability to borrow money.

***

Homemade veteran memorial honors their sacrifice

ROCKINGHAM — For about the last two years, Terry Jordan has been working on a memorial garden for veterans in his yard at his home in Rockingham.

What began with a small silhouette of a kneeling soldier made out of treated plywood has turned into a larger display that captures passerby’s attention. There are now handmade signs of the six branches of the U.S. Military, along with a POWMIA flag. A brick slab supports an American flag with a Memorial Battlefield Cross. Solar lights illuminate the features at night.

“I’m just trying to show some appreciation back to them for what they’ve done,” Jordan said.

The most recent addition came this summer: a 1963 Willys Jeep and trailer that has been restored from “a terrible condition,” along with new tires and a paint job.

For the holiday season, Santa Claus and Christmas lights were added to the Jeep.

From Champion Media reports