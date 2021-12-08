IEJ gymnasium open Friday to give out items

LAURINBURG – The season of giving continues in Scotland County.

This Friday, the Community Church Services of Scotland County is opening the I. Ellis Johnson School gymnasium to all United Way agencies and local leaders of The Love Project to help more people in the area.

Denise Riggins, coordinator of Church Community Services of Scotland County, sent the invitation out Wednesday.

“There are, of course, a lot — and I mean lots — of gently used clothing, much of it very nice,” she said. “There are shoes, housewares, a bedframe and some shelves for books/lots of books, movies, DVDs.”

The items were donated during Saturday’s Love Project event, which served between 2,500 and 3,000 people in Laurinburg. Tennessee pastors Jeremy and Niki Mays brought truckloads of clothes, toys, food, and furniture to Laurinburg to donate to needy families. Hundreds of volunteers helped families “shop” during the Love Project.

The couple has been traveling the country for 11 years, bringing the gospel and necessities to needy people in different communities. This is the first time they’d ever come to town.

The gym at IEJ will be open to the agencies from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

