LAURINBURG – Cub Scout Pack 444 and Kay’s Variety Store wre the first- and second-place float winners from the annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade.

The Cub Scouts and Sscout parents rode down South Main Street on a present-filled canoe with a Christmas tree and fishing poles.

Kay’s Variety Store’s second-place float displayed a gingerbread house and a bright red truck.

There were more than 150 entries in the Christmas parade this year.