Through Dec. 26

— Total Women Outreach Ministry is holding its Coats for Children (new) Drive. Coats can be brought to the facility at 116 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon or call 910-318-6748 for pickup.

Dec. 11

— The town of Maxton will hold its first-ever Christmas Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the downtown area. The family friendly event will feature live music, vendors, demonstrations, food and crafts. Photos with Santa will also be available, and all children will receive a free gift.

— Scotland Youth Development and Prime Ministry are partnering to host the fifth annual Holiday Cheer Lunch at 201 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg. The festive event will provide a free, delicious lunch to individuals and families in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A special community member will be honored with the Hannah Pegues Servant’s Heart Award. Pre-registrants are eligible for giveaways just in time for Christmas. Call Ms. McNeil at 910-217-1017 to request a meal delivery by Thursday, Dec. 9. Space is limited.

— The city of Bennettsville will have its Christmas Parade at 11 a.m. There will be a parade float competition with the theme of “Holly Jolly” Christmas. The entry fee is $20. A cash prize of $250 and trophies will be awarded for Best in Show, Creativity (most creative), and Illumination (float with the best display of lights). Trophies will be awarded for commercial businesses, non-profit/religious/government, education/school, and performing groups (dance, cheer, and band). For information, call 843-479-3941 or email [email protected]

Dec. 18

— Relay For Life of Scotland County will hold its first-ever Relay Reindeer Run & Santa Chase starting at 10 a.m. at McDuffie Square in downtown Laurinburg. The event will benefit the American Cancer Society. There will be a 5K run, 5K walk and a 1K walk for all ages. The entry fees will be: $10 for ages 15 and above; $5 for ages 12 to 14; and children ages 11 and under are free with a paying adult. To register, go online to www.relayforlife.org/scotlandnc. Click “donate’ in the upper left corner, SEARCH for Team Reindeer Run then click on Reindeer Run — and enter the entry fee amount. Registration on the day of the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. All registered participants will receive hot chocolate, Christmas cookies and goodie bags. Anyone with questions can call Stewart Thomas at 8910-610-3320.

Dec. 21

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.