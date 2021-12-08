Larceny

WAGRAM— The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a cow and calf valued at $1,300 on Hillcreek Road from Monday. There are several persons of interest in this case.

LAURINBURG — The Circle H reported to the police department on Tuesday that a set of bumper cables was stolen by an Indian female in a grey Toyota Corolla.

LAURINBURG —The police responded to Storage Solution on King Street on Monday after a 54-year-old resident of Wisconsin reported that a catalytic converter off a Food Explorer.

Vandalism

LAUREL HILL — A report came into the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that a window was broken a the Laurel Hill Community Center.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported to the police department on Monday that three forged United States Treasury checks were cashed by three different people. There are three persons of interest and the case is under investigation.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fairmont Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had shot at the residence. Inside at the time were two children and two adults. No one was injured and there was an estimated $200 in damages to the residence.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Dajohn McLean, 29, of East Church Street was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Scotland County for speeding and reckless driving. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kyle Hyatt, 31, of Lees Mill Road was arrested Tuesday for disorderly conduct and for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Vicky McGill, 63, of Marston was arrested Monday for trespassing. She was given a $1,000 bond.