Britt talks issues at Rotary Club

LAURINBURG — The Rotary Club here got to meet its new state senator when Danny Britt visited to talk about issues important to Scotland County.

Britt, a Republican from Lumberton who was elected in 2016, also serves Robeson and Hoke counties after the recent redistricting in North Carolina based on the 2020 Census numbers.

Despite only three terms in the NC Senate, Britt has been elevated to a number of important committee memberships and chairmanships — including with the Judiciary Committee, Transportation Committee, Government Oversight Committee and the Flood Mitigation Committee.

“Since redistricting, I’ve been trying to get to know as many people in my new district as possible,” he said.

“I plan to work hard for the people of Scotland County,” Britt added. “And I want to tell you that a lot of the battle in Raleigh isn’t partisan, it’s about urban versus rural.”

Britt said he and others are trying to bring people and jobs into the rural areas of the state, but some of that gets tied to census numbers.

“Our area got hurt by census numbers.” he said. “With federal dollars tied to those numbers, wen get shortchanged when there are a lot of people — many believe — who didn’t fill out the census correctly or at all.”

Britt also spoke about what he called a “successful budget process” that will bring many positive things things to Scotland County.

“There has never been a budget with more for rural North Carolina,” he said.

During a question-and-answer session, Britt talked about bringing broadband to rural North Carolina, explaining that the budget allows for grants so companies can make it feasible to expand and get established in rural areas.

He also spoke about Medicaid expansion, saying the new budget expands Medicaid in two ways: assisting those on substance abuse assistance who have children in DSS custody; and helping women going through post-partem issue.

“My position is that we need to help the working poor, not open it up 100% to everyone,” Britt said. “Doing that would only put a serious burden on the system and those who are trying to do what’s right.”

State Sen. Britt can be reached at [email protected]

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]