Health department makes 37 inspections in November

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 37 inspections of area food service locations during the month of November.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

– Nov 1: Speedway No. 1, Laurinburg, 95.5

– Nov 1: Jesses Pizza and Subs, Laurinburg, 95.5

– Nov.2: Taco Bell, Laurinburg, 91.5

– Nov. 3: Laurinburg Food Mart, Laurinburg, 90.0

– Nov. 3: McDonald’s, Laurinburg, 96.0

– Nov. 4: Quality Inn, Laurinburg, 98.5

– Nov. 4: Nic’s Kwik Deli No. 9, Laurinburg, 97.0

– Nov. 5: Dunkin’Donuts and Baskin Robbins, Laurinburg, 92.0

– Nov. 8: Jersey Mike’s, Laurinburg, 95.5

– Nov. 8: Subway, Laurinburg, 94.0

– Nov. 9: Hardee’s, Laurel Hill, 94.0

– Nov. 9: Subway, Laurel Hill, 95.5

– Nov. 9: Little Old Fashioned Bakery and Catering, Laurinburg, 98.0

– Nov. 10: Hardee’s, Laurinburg, 94.5

– Nov. 10 Subway, Laurinburg, 93.5

– Nov. 10 SouthernWay Catering, Gibson, 95

– Nov. 10:Short Trip, Gibson, 91.0

– Nov. 15: Speedway No. 2, Laurinburg, 96.0

– Nov. 16: Domino’s Pizza, Laurinburg, 96.0

– Nov. 19: Scottish Pines, Laurinburg, 95.5

– Nov. 22: Golden Corral, Laurinburg, 93.0

– Nov. 22 Wagram School Cafeteria, Wagram, 98.0

– Nov. 23: Graham’s Buffet, Laurinburg, 90.0

– Nov. 29: St. Andrews University, Laurinburg, 96;0

– Nov. 30: Arby’s 278, Laurinburg, 96.0

– Nov. 30: Deercroft Grill, Wagram, 93.0

– Nov. 30: Sycamore Lane School cafeteria, Laurinburg, 97.5