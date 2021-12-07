Library in third year of the Angel Tree

LAURINBURG — The Angel Tree is back in the Scotland County Memorial Library.

It’s the third year the library is partnering with Church Community Services of Scotland County for the Christmas Cheer program for families with school age children to make Christmas a reality for those in need.

The tree has muliple tags on it with gender, age and item requested for each of the family member being sponsored.

“The idea is to provide clothes and/or toys for those under the age of 18,” said Director Leon Gyles. “The library chose two families this year and would like the community’s support to make this year special for the families in this program.”

Last year, around 25 families were helped by the library’s Angel Treet and the library hopes to continue with this tradition.

All those who want to help have to do is come into the library and pick a tag. Then the next steps are going to purchase an item, wrap it then bring it back to the library by Dec. 20.

Anyone wanting more information can contect Assistant Director Ann Locklear at [email protected] or call 910-276-0563 ext. 7

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]