Police looking for tips on Sunday robbery

LAURINBURG — Police are looking for tips after an 80-year-old woman was robbed in her home.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Pelham Drive around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The victim told them that a tall, slim black male had kicked down her door and restrained her at gunpoint before stealing assorted jewelry and lawn equipment totaling $2,100.

The female was able to contact law enforcement after the suspect left, despite still being restrained. Officers were able to release her and she was treated by local EMS for minor scrapes but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Evidence was taken from the scene and sent to the state crime lab for processing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or contact the Scotland Crimestoppers tipline at 910-266-8149. The tipline is completely anonymous and those who give information that leads to an arrest in a case can receive a cash payout.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]