20 residents sign up for “Great Christmas Light Contest”

LAURINBURG — The contestants for the second annual “Great Christmas Light Contest” have been revealed.

On Monday afternoon, Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English shared the list of addresses that are competing for the grand prize.

The list of homes participating are:

427 Fairly Street in Laurinburg

12860 Providence Road in Laurinburg

308 Prince St. in Laurinburg

1209 Blue Drive in Laurinburg

12081 Summer Lane in Laurinburg

809 Covenant Way in Laurinburg

1004 W. Scotsdale Road in Laurinburg

13960 Blue Woods Rad in Laurinburg

823 Gilchrist St. in Laurinburg

710 McLean St. in Laurinburg

12021 McCormick Drive in Maxton

12881 Stratford Dr in Laurinburg

13160 Currie Drive in Laurinburg

22601 Hoyle Circle in Maxton

11121 N. Gates Drive in Laurinburg

12361 Colinwood Circle in Laurinburg

12661 Cotton Drive in Laurinburg

408 Bundy Lane in Laurinburg

1207 Dunbar Drive in Laurinburg

808 N. Gill St. in Laurinburg

For a map of the participants, go to the Chamber’s Facebook page.