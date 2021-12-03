New chair and vice-chair to be elected for commissioners

LAURINBURG — Monday night will be the last meeting of 2021 for the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

The monthly meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center, located on West Boulevard.

Items on the agenda include the election of the chair and vice-chair for the board as well as reports on the I. Ellis Johnson project and the Laurel Hill Community Center project. There will also be an update from House Rep. Garalnd Pierce from the North Carolina House of Representatives and a COVID-19 update from Health Director Eli Caldwell.

Anyone wishing to address the board during the public forum should contact Scotland County Clerk to the Board Jason Robinson at [email protected] or in person before the meeting starts.

The meeting is open to the public but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the seating is limited. The meeting can also be viewed on the Scotland County Board of Commissioner’s YouTube page.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected]