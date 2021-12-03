Community Advisory Board at SAU

Courtesy photo

Once a semester, St. Andrews University invites leaders from Laurinburg and surrounding communities for breakfast and a Community Advisory Board meeting. Thursday morning, the administration of St. Andrews met with those leaders in the Vardell Building’s Hagan Choral Room to share and discuss the efforts and progress happening on campus. Wayne Freeman, director of the MBA Program and professor of practice in business and economics, and Chris Hitch, professor of practice for the MBA Program, shared their establishment of two professional development courses for the Moore County Chamber of Commerce members. The bi-annual Community Advisory Board Meeting wrapped up with collaborative groups to discuss innovative strategies to keep moving forward.