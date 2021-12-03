Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons broke into a storage facility and stole a gas can, axe, tree stand and other various items.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a lime green Kawasaki dirt bike valued at $5,000 was stolen from their storage building.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole $300 in cash.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons forced entry through their rear door and stole a 56-inch TV and an Xbox totaling $830.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McFarland Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had stolen their P22 Walters firearm from the residence. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had stolen their PlayStation 5.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that their license plate was taken off the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bostic Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen their electric scooter.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that their city trashcan valued at $200 was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fieldcrest Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that their vehicle had been stolen and they noticed it missing on Nov. 29. The vehicle had been found in Richmond County and was returned to the owner.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ivy Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had caused $500 in damages to their vehicle after it was struck by gunfire.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Willie Little, 58, of Marcellus Street was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jamie Chavis, 21, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Daquan Flowers, 26, of Marceulls Street was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for assault on a female and trespassing. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Larry Douglas, 40, was arrested Wednesday for felony larceny, felony conspiracy, felony possession of stolen goods, resisting arrest, driving while license revoked and misdemeanor probation violation. He was given a $20,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jacoby Munnerlyn, 40, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday for felony larceny, felony conspiracy and felony possession of stolen goods, He was given a $35,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Timothy Purvis, 30, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday for first-degree trespassing and injury to real property. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Lloyd Oxendine, 35, of Hammer, South Carolina, was arrested Thursday for failure to stop for blue lights, driving while license revoked and displaying a fictitious plate. He was released on a written promise to appear.