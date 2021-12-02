Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a lime green Kawasaki dirt bike valued at $5,000 was stolen from their storage building.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole $300 in cash.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ivy Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had caused $500 in damages to their vehicle after it was struck by gunfire.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Willie Little, 58, of Marcellus Street was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jamie Chavis, 21, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Daquan Flowers, 26, of Marceulls Street was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for assault on a female and trespassing. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Larry Douglas, 40, was arrested Wednesday for felony larceny, felony conspiracy, felony possession of stolen goods, resisting arrest, driving while license revoked and misdemeanor probation violation. He was given a $20,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jacoby Munnerlyn, 40, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday for felony larceny, felony conspiracy and felony possession of stolen goods, He was given a $35,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Timothy Purvis, 30, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday for first-degree trespassing and injury to real property. He was released on a written promise to appear.