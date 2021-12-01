Filing for City Council seats opens Monmday

LAURINBURG — Filing for three Laurinburg City Council seats open on Monday at noon.

The municipal elections for the city were delayed because of redistricting following the U.S. Census results, said Dell Parker, Scotland County Board of Elections director.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census results, the city’s population is 14,978 — which is a 5.9% drop from the 2010 Census.

“Usually, the municipal elections are held during odd number years, but Laurinburg had to be redistricted,” Parker said.

The seats that are open for the city council are seats in Districts 1 and 2 and one at-large seat.

The fee to file for each of the seats, Parker said, is $25.

The filing period runs through Dec. 17.

The Board of Elections will meet on Monday at 4 p.m. in the Elections Conference Room, located at 231 E. Cronly St. The meeting is open to the public.

There is also a remote option for anyone unable to attend the meeting in person. From a smartphone, tablet, or computer, log on to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/996680245 to join. Or use the dial-in option by calling +1 (669) 224-3412. The access code is 996-680-245

To submit a public comment, email the elections office at [email protected] by 3:45 p.m. on Monday. All comments submitted will be read at the meeting.

For further information, contact the elections office at 910-277-2595.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]