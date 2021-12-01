Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Through Dec. 26

— Total Women Outreach Ministry is holding its Coats for Children (new) Drive. Coats can be brought to the facility at 116 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon or call 910-318-6748 for pickup.

Dec. 2

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a “Sip and Shop” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Participating downtown merchants will have their extended hours and will be offering tastings, treats and much more.

Dec. 4

— The town of Laurel Hill will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting on the town square at 6 p.m. There will be carolers, a visit from Santa and free hot chocolate. Those visiting are urged to bring ornaments in memory of or to honor someone, Following the tree lighting will be a free outdoor movie, showing “The Christmas Story.” There will be pizza, chips, cookies, candy and drinks for sale. Visitors can bring chairs and blankets.

— The annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade will be held beginning at 3 p.m. and run through downtown Laurinburg.

— St. David’s Episcopal Church will hold its annual Market Day Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon in the Parish Hall located on the corner of Azure Court and Covington Street. Please come wearing a mask and social distance. Frozen foods, hand-made gifts, jewelry, baked goods, and more will be available! Some fresh Frazier fir wreaths and poinsettias will be available, but you can pre-order by Nov. 22 — call David Adams at 910-280-9366. Wreaths are $20, any size S-M-L. Poinsettias are $15 for 6-inch pot; $20 for 8-inch pot. Red only.

Dec. 6

— The Laurel Fest movie night will show ‘A Christmas Story’ after the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Laurel Hill. Concessions will be sold during the movie. Everyone is urged to bring their lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

Dec. 11

— Scotland Youth Development and Prime Ministry are partnering to host the fifth annual Holiday Cheer Lunch at 201 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg. The festive event will provide a free, delicious lunch to individuals and families in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A special community member will be honored with the Hannah Pegues Servant’s Heart Award. Pre-registrants are eligible for giveaways just in time for Christmas. Call Ms. McNeil at 910-217-1017 to request a meal delivery by Thursday, Dec. 9. Space is limited.

— City of Bennettsville will have its Christmas Parade at 11 a.m. There will be a parade float competition with the theme of “Holly Jolly” Christmas. The entry fee is $20. A cash prize of $250 and trophies will be awarded for Best in Show, Creativity (most creative), and Illumination (float with the best display of lights). Trophies will be awarded for commercial businesses, non-profit/religious/government, education/school, and performing groups (dance, cheer, and band). For information, call 843-479-3941 or email [email protected]

Dec. 18

— Relay For Life of Scotland County will hold its first-ever Relay Reindeer Run & Santa Chase starting at 10 a.m. at McDuffie Square in downtown Laurinburg. The event will benefit the American Cancer Society. There will be a 5K run, 5K walk and a 1K walk for all ages. The entry fees will be: $10 for ages 15 and above; $5 for ages 12 to 14; and children ages 11 and under are free with a paying adult. To register, go online to www.relayforlife.org/scotlandnc. Click “donate’ in the upper left corner, SEARCH for Team Reindeer Run then click on Reindeer Run — and enter the entry fee amount. Registration on the day of the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. All registered participants will receive hot chocolate, Christmas cookies and goodie bags. Anyone with questions can call Stewart Thomas at 8910-610-3320.

Dec. 21

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.