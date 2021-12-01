Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons broke into a storage facility and stole a gas can, axe, treestand and other various items.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McFarland Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had stolen their P22 Walters firearm from the residence. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had stolen their PlayStation 5.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that their license plate was taken off the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bostic Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen their electric scooter.