Jackson Diesel Service/Laurinburg Christmas Parade is Saturday; lineup set

LAURINBURG — With 150 entries for the annual Jackon’s Diesel Laurinburg Christmas Parade, Saturday’s parade will be a sight to see.

Going from Railroad Street straight down South Main Street and ending at Plaza Road, the route is just over 2 miles long, allowing plenty of room for families to gather on the side of the streets to watch. The parade begins at 3 p.m.

“Each year we keep getting more interesting and we want it to keep getting bigger and better,” said Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English. “I’m really excited because we have some great sponsors this year. We’re very excited that Jackson’s Diesel is our naming sponsor since they’ve always enjoyed participating in the event.

“We also have sponsors for each of the four bands performing this year; we have Scotland High School who is being sponsored by Cascades; Geiko out of Cumberland County is sponsoring the EE Smith Band and the Marlboro County Band; Garland Pierce andJohn Easterling III are sponsoring the Hoke County Band.

“We’re very thankful for these sponsors because it allows us to have these bands in our parade,” English continued. “Every year we’re asked by the community if we can bring more bands in to perform during the parade so we listened and because of these sponsors we were able to.”

The event will also be streamed live on Facebook via the Chamber’s page.

“Special thanks to Gary Gallman who will be out MC for the event and to Scotland High student Naomi Goldson who will be running the camera,” English said. “We’re also going to have Scotland County Schools CTE Director Jonathan McRae out getting some drone footage of the parade as well. So even if you can’t make it out you’ll still be able to get to watch from home.”

The 2021 Laurinburg Christmas parade lineup (with place in line):

95.1 WLNC Hometown Radio – Scotland Broadcasting: 85

American Legion 10th District Commander: 99

American Red Cross of Sandhills Disaster Response Vehicle: 75

American Red Cross of Sandhills Robotic ERV: 76

Big Ken: 119

Boy Scout Troop 400: 109

Brian Rush Educational Scholarship Fund: 40

Carolina Hearts Home Care: 70

Carolina Hearts Home Care: 71

Cascades: 116

Chamber of Commerce – Chairman of the Board – Mary Sue Rabon: 27

Changing The Game Motorcycles: 93

Changing The Game Motorcycle: 94

Changing The Game Motorcycles: 95

Changing The Game Motorcycles: 92

Changing The Game Motorcycles: 96

City of Laurinburg Officials: 19

City of Laurinburg Officials: 20

City of Laurinburg Officials: 21

City of Laurinburg Officials: 22

City of Laurinburg Officials: 23

City of Laurinburg Officials – Mayor Jim Willis & Frances: 18

Colour Me Creatif: 86

Jackson Diesel Parade Sponsor: 5

First Responders: 9

Hasty Realty/Nic’s Pic Kwik: 150

State Employees Credit Union: 44

New Greater St James WPW: 107

Richmond Community College: 126

Cascades Tissue Group – Wagram: 115

Wade Dunbar Insurance/Bob’s Jewel Shop: 56

Scotland Health Care System: 72

Emanuel Temple: 97

Scotland County DSS & SCATS: 83

Cotton Bowl Queen – Adrianna Locklear and Cheerleaders: 53

Cub Scout Troop 444: 112

DAAB – Domestic Assault & Bullying: 50

DAAB – Domestic Assault & Bullying: 51

Dunkin Donuts: 66

Dynamic Elite Dance Company: 46

East Laurinburg Baptist Church: 69

Edge Grading & Hauling/Frizzell Trucking: 120

Edge Grading & Hauling/Frizzell Trucking: 121

EE Smith Band Sponsor Banner – Geico: 41

EE Smith Marching Band: 42

Elite Southern Charms Tarheel Miss North Carolina – Bella Bamperbouldin: 104

Elite Southern Charms Tarheel State King – Ellis Bamperbouldin: 103

Emanual Temple: 98

Faded K-9 Dog Grooming LLC: 57

Faded K-9 Dog Grooming LLC: 58

Fierce Dance Company: 63

Fire Chief Jordan McQueen: 2

Future Scots United: 68

Future Scots United: 67

Gibson FD Engine: 146

Hoke County Band Sponsor Banner – Rev Garland Pierce & John Easterling III: 124

Hoke County Marching Band: 125

Infinity Home Care Services: 87

Jacksons Diesel Sponsor Banner: 4

James Davis – Sling Shot: 117

James Davis – Sling Shot: 118

Kay’s Variety Store: 31

L & K Bails: 90

L & K Bails: 91

Laurel Hill Fire Department: 78

Laurel Hill Fire Department: 79

Laurel Hill Fire Department: 77

Laurel Hill First Baptist Church Golden Age King: 37

Laurel Hill First Baptist Church Golden Age Queen: 36

Laurel Hill First Baptist Church King Runner Up: 39

Laurel Hill First Baptist Church Queen Runner Up: 38

Laurinburg Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta: 101

Laurinburg Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc: 100

Laurinburg Fire Department – Engine 6: 147

Laurinburg Fire Department – Brush Truck: 149

Laurinburg Fire Department – Ladder Truck: 148

Laurinburg Police Department – Scotland County Sheriff Dept: 1

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home: 142

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home: 143

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home: 140

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home: 141

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home: 139

Legacy Dance Academy (Triple Toe): 82

Legacy Dance Academy (Triple Toe): 81

Marlboro County Marching Band: 89

Marlboro County Marching Band Sponsor Banner – Geico: 88

Marti’s Purty Pets LLC: 114

Marti’s Purty Pets LLC: 113

Mega Force: 48

Miss Southern Native 2021-2022 – Brooke Locklear: 102

Mt. Scottish Lodge 188: 59

Mt. Scottish Lodge 188: 60

Mt. Scottish Lodge 188: 61

NAACP Mother of the Year: 105

NAACP Youth: 106

NC Representative Garland Pierce: 11

NC Senator Danny Britt: 10

New Greater St James WPW: 108

Purcell Funeral Home: 136

Purcell Funeral Home: 135

Raiders – Flag Football Champions 64: 52

Robert Grant: 144

Safe Kid’s Mid-Carolinas Region: 47

Sandhills Seahawks: 110

Sandhills Seahawks: 111

Sarah’s Tax Service: 32

Sarah’s Tax Service: 33

SCATS Bus: 84

Scotland Bling: 34

Scotland County Commissioner – Officials: 15

Scotland County Commissioner – Tim Ivey: 13

Scotland County Commissioners – BJ Gibson: 14

Scotland County Commissioners – John Alford: 12

Scotland County Schools: 26

Scotland County Schools: 25

Scotland Early College: 64

Scotland High School Band: 8

Scotland High School Marching Band: 7

Scotland High School Marching Band Sponsor Banner – Cascades: 6

Scottish Pilot Club Ambassador Barbara Mack: 80

Service Transportation: 37

Service Transportation: 138

SHS Cheerleaders: 30

SHS Color Guard: 3

SHS FBLA: 45

SHS FFA: 62

SHS Homecoming King – James Watts: 29

SHS Homecoming Queen – Darasia Williams: 28

SHS JROTC Cadets: 24

Smith Accounting & Tax Service: 65

Spring Hill Cheerleaders: 123

Spring Hill Football Team: 122

St Andrews Cheer: 49

Stewartsville FD Engine 53: 145

THE CHURCH: 54

THE CHURCH: 55

Theo’s Detailing: 131

Theo’s Detailing: 132

Theo’s Detailing: 133

Theo’s Detailing: 134

“Tis the Season: 35

TNT Elite All-Stars Cheer & Dance Company: 74

Two Hawk Employment Services: 43

United Way: 73

VMB Car Club: 127

VMB Car Club: 128

VMB Car Club: 129

VMB Car Club: 130

Wagram Official: 17

Wagram Officials: 16