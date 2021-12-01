SECU Foundation grant for PIM

Courtesy photo

A ceremonial check for $1 million was presented to Partners in Ministry recently by SECU Foundation, representing a capital grant that will help the non-profit begin construction on a new community education center at its campus in Laurinburg. The Foundation grant for the facility, to be named the SECU Community Education Center, will help the non-profit expand campus programs with a multipurpose gymnatorium, youth center, counseling suites, and an enhanced computer lab. In the photo are SECU Foundation Board Chair Jo Anne Sanford, left, who presented a ceremonial check to Bishop Leonard Fairley, Partners in Ministry Executive Director Melba McCallum and PIM Board Chair Rev. Gypsie Murdaugh.