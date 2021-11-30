Teens found driving a stolen vehicle with stolen gun

LAURINBURG — Two teens have been arrested after trying to flee from law enforcement on Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, around 1:30 p.m. officers noticed a 2015 Nissan Altima which had been reported stolen. A traffic stop was attempted near the intersection of Wilson and Biggs streets, but the driver refused to stop.

The chase ended on Chestnut Street, where the two males in the vehicle attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended. The two males were 14-year-old and 15-year-old juveniles and were also found to be in possession of a stolen firearm, which had been reported stolen out of Rockingham.

The two teens were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possessing a stolen firearm and fleeing to elude arrest. Both were placed in secure custody in a juvenile detention facility in Fayetteville.

